Russia to Connect Northern Rivers to Northern Sea Route
Russia to Connect Northern Rivers to Northern Sea Route
Russia's northern rivers will be connected to the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to ensure easier access for commodity producers, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said on Wednesday.
"Today we need to connect the northern rivers to this route [NSR] in order to ensure a cargo base and access for commodity producers to this route," Starovoit told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Russia has far-going plans for the development of the NSR and the Transarctic Transport Corridor, the minister continued. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered for the project of the Transarctic Transport Corridor, stretching from the city of St. Petersburg to Murmansk to Arkhangelsk to Vladivostok, to be finalized. The project should be aimed at connecting the world's industrial, agricultural and energy centers to consumer markets via a shorter, safer and economically profitable route, the president noted. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia's northern rivers will be connected to the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to ensure easier access for commodity producers, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said on Wednesday.
"Today we need to connect the northern rivers to this route [NSR] in order to ensure a cargo base and access for commodity producers to this route," Starovoit told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russia has far-going plans for the development of the NSR and the Transarctic Transport Corridor, the minister continued.
"It means our accessibility to the global market. More than 60% of world trade is carried out through maritime transportation," Starovoit added.
In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered for the project of the Transarctic Transport Corridor, stretching from the city of St. Petersburg to Murmansk to Arkhangelsk to Vladivostok, to be finalized. The project should be aimed at connecting the world's industrial, agricultural and energy centers to consumer markets via a shorter, safer and economically profitable route, the president noted.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
