https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russian-airlines-ready-to-sign-contracts-for-200-mc-21-aircraft-1122277365.html

Russian Airlines Ready to Sign Contracts for 200 MC-21 Aircraft

Russian Airlines Ready to Sign Contracts for 200 MC-21 Aircraft

Sputnik International

Russian airlines are already ready to sign contracts for 200 MS-21 aircraft, the certification process for the aircraft is already underway, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said.

2025-06-18T09:23+0000

2025-06-18T09:23+0000

2025-06-18T09:23+0000

russia

spief 2025

russia

mc-21

airlines

airplane

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/32/1076813266_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbcfa6bbfb7381dfd81d251eaccc7bb.jpg

"Our airlines are ready to sign contracts for 200 MC-21 aircraft ... certification work is already underway," Starovoit told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/russias-sj-100-and-mc-21-aircraft-have-become-flagships-of-import-substitution-1117427842.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian airlines, ms-21 aircraft, certification process, russian transport minister roman starovoit