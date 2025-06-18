https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russian-airlines-ready-to-sign-contracts-for-200-mc-21-aircraft-1122277365.html
Russian Airlines Ready to Sign Contracts for 200 MC-21 Aircraft
Russian airlines are already ready to sign contracts for 200 MS-21 aircraft, the certification process for the aircraft is already underway, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said.
"Our airlines are ready to sign contracts for 200 MC-21 aircraft ... certification work is already underway," Starovoit told the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.