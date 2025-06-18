https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-potential-involvement-in-israel-iran-conflict-up-to-trump---ex-austrian-top-diplomat-1122280692.html

US Potential Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict Up to Trump - Ex-Austrian Top Diplomat

Opinions vary in the US political elite on whether or not to engage in the Israel-Iran conflict, but the ultimate decision will rest with US President Donald Trump, former Austrian Foreign Minister and St. Petersburg University's G.O.R.K.I. (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center head Karin Kneissl told Sputnik.

"It will all depend on his very personal decision-making. And there are voices around him who are in favor of going into the battlefield. The others will say, 'We shouldn't do it, it doesn't lead us anywhere.' But it will be his final decision," Kneissl said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). She described the current state of conflict as a "stalemate" which has chances to escalate into full-fledged war, but added that "President Trump has not yet made up his mind." "If Iran attacks US military bases, then they would act. So far, Iran has done its utmost not to attack US military bases. There are plenty of them in the region," Kneissl said. Austria's former top diplomat pointed to the US military buildup in the Middle East, which she said continued for several months, raising questions about the intentions behind such a show of force — whether it serves as a deterrent or a precursor to conflict. The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed Rising Lion in the early hours of June 13, striking military targets and Iranian nuclear program facilities. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, including Iran's chief of general staff and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." The IRGC retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

