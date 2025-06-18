US Aircraft Carrier Nimitz Turns Off Transponder En Route to Middle East

International
US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68), believed to be heading to the Middle East to bolster the US defense posture amid the escalation between Iran and Israel, turned off the transponder and stopped transmitting data about its location, according to data from the Marine Vessel Traffic ship tracker.
According to the latest coordinates, the ship was in the waters between Malaysia and Indonesia, following a course of 313 degrees at a speed of 19 knots. The last signal from the vessel was recorded on June 17 at 02:03 GMT. The destination of the aircraft carrier is not indicated in the Marine Vessel Traffic system, but judging by the direction of movement, the Nimitz carrier strike group may be heading towards the Persian Gulf. On Tuesday, a US defense official told Sputnik that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had directed to move the Nimitz carrier strike group to the Central Command Area of Responsibility to sustain the US defensive posture in the Middle East and safeguard American personnel. The US Navy continues to conduct operations in the Eastern Mediterranean in support of the national security objectives, the Pentagon official said. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the complete and total control over the Iranian airspace had been achieved, even though Iran had good sky trackers and air defense systems. In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. The targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, generals, prominent nuclear physicists, air bases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran, which denies the military component of its nuclear project, responds with missile attacks and the launch of attack drones. Israel said that more than 20 people had been killed and over 800 injured in Iranian strikes. Iran claims more than 220 dead and at least 1,800 injured. Israel and Iran exchange strikes several times a day. The former promises to wage a campaign until Iran's nuclear program is destroyed, while Iran threatens to continue shelling until Israel stops bombing.
