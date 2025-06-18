https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-companies-want-to-interact-with-russia-after-dialogue-between-leaders-began---rdif-ceo-1122279849.html
US companies show more willingness to interact with Russia after the start of the dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - US companies show more willingness to interact with Russia after the start of the dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, told Sputnik.
"Yes, of course. That is, more openness, more desire to interact. Even here, many US investors and venture capitalists have come, and, accordingly, we see much greater openness," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when asked whether he sees any changes in the attitude of US companies towards Russia and the RDIF after the start of negotiations with the US administration.
Trump's recognition that US sanctions harm US business is a turning point, Dmitriev said, adding that a very important dialogue and process of improving relations between US society and companies towards Russia is currently underway.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosts the 28th edition of SPIEF
from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.