US Troops in Middle East Can Be Under Risk, But Iran Likely to Avoid Such Attack – Expert

US troops deployed in the Middle East may become targets of potential Iran’s attacks in the new wave of the conflict in the region, but it is unlikely that Tehran will decide to hit them now, former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, told RIA Novosti.

"Iran will likely try to avoid hitting any US assets. However, if directly attacked by the US, and the United States becomes actively involved, then the regional facilities may be targeted by either Iran or a proxy," Rasmussen said. He explained that the Pentagon has "approximately nine installations in the region" with nearly 50,000 troops. In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. The targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, generals, prominent nuclear physicists, air bases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600 others. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks.

