https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-troops-in-middle-east-can-be-under-risk-but-iran-likely-to-avoid-such-attack--expert-1122279698.html
US Troops in Middle East Can Be Under Risk, But Iran Likely to Avoid Such Attack – Expert
US Troops in Middle East Can Be Under Risk, But Iran Likely to Avoid Such Attack – Expert
Sputnik International
US troops deployed in the Middle East may become targets of potential Iran’s attacks in the new wave of the conflict in the region, but it is unlikely that Tehran will decide to hit them now, former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, told RIA Novosti.
2025-06-18T14:25+0000
2025-06-18T14:25+0000
2025-06-18T14:25+0000
world
israel
east
tehran
pentagon
ayatollah ali khamenei
us
us troops
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081641099_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_0ba77a903bf2b1ccb1ce4dfd6019da66.jpg
"Iran will likely try to avoid hitting any US assets. However, if directly attacked by the US, and the United States becomes actively involved, then the regional facilities may be targeted by either Iran or a proxy," Rasmussen said. He explained that the Pentagon has "approximately nine installations in the region" with nearly 50,000 troops. In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. The targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, generals, prominent nuclear physicists, air bases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600 others. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/fifth-israeli-f-35-fighter-jet-shot-down-over-varamin-in-irans-tehran-province-1122277913.html
israel
east
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081641099_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_253670394df78f06e0cf4ccd4da95b80.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us troops, middle east, under risk, tehran, new wave of the conflict
us troops, middle east, under risk, tehran, new wave of the conflict
US Troops in Middle East Can Be Under Risk, But Iran Likely to Avoid Such Attack – Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US troops deployed in the Middle East may become targets of potential Iran’s attacks in the new wave of the conflict in the region, but it is unlikely that Tehran will decide to hit them now, former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik.
"Iran will likely try to avoid hitting any US assets. However, if directly attacked by the US, and the United States becomes actively involved, then the regional facilities may be targeted by either Iran or a proxy," Rasmussen said.
He explained that the Pentagon has "approximately nine installations in the region" with nearly 50,000 troops.
"Many of them are located in Iraq. The most important and largest bases in the Middle East are Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE," Rasmussen added.
In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran
, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. The targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, generals, prominent nuclear physicists, air bases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Iran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on Friday evening, which hit military targets inside Israel.
Israel said Iranian strikes have killed more than 20 people and injured over 600 others. Iran said more than 220 people have been killed and more than 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks.