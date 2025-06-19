International
"Our character Matroskin the Cat, and now, on Michael's advice [Michael Jizhar, executive vice president at the Indonesian corporation Modena], the president should also star there, in Prostokvashino - he should be there, we will imprint him. And in fact, it will undoubtedly become the most popular 'soft power,' which can then be anywhere. Matroskin and the president will make a wonderful duo to promote our country and our culture," Slashcheva said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), speaking at the "Made in Russia" session. Prostokvashino has surpassed another popular Russian cartoon "Masha and the Bear" in popularity, at least in Russia, Slashcheva added. Earlier in the session, Indonesia's Jizhar said that Russia needs to actively promote its culture abroad, especially in the Asian region, where the Russian president and Russian cartoons are very popular. Commenting on the initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the creators will not have to coordinate with the president's office. "No, of course it does not need to be negotiated. Putin is an integral part of the whole country's life, including that of our little fellow citizens. Therefore, the interest is quite understandable, I suppose. The main concern is that the children should be entertained," Peskov told the Russian news website Life. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Putin May Become Character in Russian Animated Movie for Children – Soyuzmultfilm Studio

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian animation studio Soyuzmultfilm could feature Russian President Vladimir Putin as a character in its Prostokvashino cartoon series, envisioning the cameo as an element of "soft power" for promoting Russia and its culture abroad, Soyuzmultfilm board chairwoman Yuliana Slashcheva said on Thursday.
"Our character Matroskin the Cat, and now, on Michael's advice [Michael Jizhar, executive vice president at the Indonesian corporation Modena], the president should also star there, in Prostokvashino - he should be there, we will imprint him. And in fact, it will undoubtedly become the most popular 'soft power,' which can then be anywhere. Matroskin and the president will make a wonderful duo to promote our country and our culture," Slashcheva said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), speaking at the "Made in Russia" session.
Prostokvashino has surpassed another popular Russian cartoon "Masha and the Bear" in popularity, at least in Russia, Slashcheva added.
Earlier in the session, Indonesia's Jizhar said that Russia needs to actively promote its culture abroad, especially in the Asian region, where the Russian president and Russian cartoons are very popular.
"We adore Russian cartoons, we really adore President Putin. And in Indonesia, in general, Russia and Russian culture are treated very, very warmly. And we have very friendly feelings towards your country," he said, adding that Russia should hold more events in the Asian region, especially given its rapid development.
Commenting on the initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the creators will not have to coordinate with the president's office.
"No, of course it does not need to be negotiated. Putin is an integral part of the whole country's life, including that of our little fellow citizens. Therefore, the interest is quite understandable, I suppose. The main concern is that the children should be entertained," Peskov told the Russian news website Life.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
