Putin Ready to Meet With Zelensky, But Question Remains Who Will Sign Documents

Putin Ready to Meet With Zelensky, But Question Remains Who Will Sign Documents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is prepared to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, but the question remains who on the Ukrainian side will sign the documents.

“I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelenskyy. Yes, that’s not the issue — if the Ukrainian state trusts someone to conduct negotiations, so be it, let it be Zelensky. That’s not the point. The question is who will sign the documents,” Putin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). There is no way to extend the powers of the president of Ukraine, even under martial law, Putin added. If the head of Ukraine is illegitimate, then the entire system of power in the country becomes illegitimate, Putin noted. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

