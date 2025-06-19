https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rdif-believes-us-oil-gas-companies-will-be-among-first-to-return-to-russia-1122288067.html

RDIF Believes US Oil, Gas Companies Will Be Among First to Return to Russia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) believes that US oil and gas companies will be among the first to return to Russian projects and negotiations on this matter are already underway, the head of the RDIF and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"We believe that, in terms of American companies, oil and gas firms will be among the first to return, including major US companies that are interested in partnerships with Russian firms for the development of oil and gas fields, including in the Arctic," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

