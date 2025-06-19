https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/us-on-the-brink-officials-quietly-prep-strike-against-iran---report-1122284977.html

US on the Brink? Officials Quietly Prep Strike Against Iran - Report

Top US officials are laying the groundwork for potential military action against Iran – maybe even this weekend, Bloomberg reports.

Although nothing’s set in stone yet, multiple federal agencies are also said to be quietly prepping for war mode, insiders told the outlet. “All options are on the table,” a White House source was cited as saying. As for President Donald Trump, he cryptically told reporters he has “ideas” and will make the “final decision one second before it’s due.” This marks a sharp U-turn from just a week ago, when Trump was preaching diplomacy and a nuclear disarmament deal with Iran. But pressure from allies – and some persuasive phone calls from warhawk Senator Lindsey Graham* – may have flipped the script, the report added.On Tuesday, the Axios news portal reported, citing US officials, that Trump is seriously considering the possibility of striking Iran's nuclear infrastructure, in particular, the underground uranium enrichment site in Fordow.Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel made a big mistake by attacking Iran, and warned the United States against entering the conflict.He said that the damage to the US from its military intervention would be much greater than the damage Tehran would suffer.*recognized as a terrorist in Russia

