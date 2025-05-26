https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/putin-russia-cannot-achieve-sovereignty-without-economic-independence-1122132997.html
Putin: Russia Cannot Achieve Sovereignty Without Economic Independence
For Russia no other sovereignty is possible without its economic sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Of course, I have to note the contribution that business, including the younger generation of entrepreneurs, has made to the development of the Russian economy in the 21st century — the revival of agriculture, the construction complex, entire sectors of industry and modern services, and the strengthening of our sovereignty, including industrial, technological, and financial. And without this sovereignty, no other sovereignty is possible, because everything is based on it, it is the foundation," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the Russian business community. The country's strong fourth place among global states in terms of purchasing power parity is an achievement of the domestic business, Putin said. Russian companies not only have strong positions in the domestic market, but are also actively developing abroad, the president added. Russia's economy has been growing at an accelerated pace in difficult conditions in the last two years, Putin said.“In the last two years, in ... rather difficult conditions, Russia's economy has been growing, growing at an accelerated pace. You know, 4.1% the year before last and 4.3% last year is a good indicator,” Putin said.The economic growth covered the widest range of industries, including agriculture, digital technologies, services, finance, the president also said.Companies from the United States have not stopped supplying and servicing medical equipment in Russia, unlike European ones, Vladimir Putin said."By the way, US companies have been supplying and servicing [medical equipment] all these years without any failures, while many European companies have slipped up," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the Russian business community.
The country's strong fourth place among global states in terms of purchasing power parity is an achievement of the domestic business, Putin said. Russian companies not only have strong positions in the domestic market, but are also actively developing abroad, the president added.
"A number of foreign companies have left the Russian market largely due to the coercion of the so-called political Western elites. And some of them, unfortunately, this is an obvious thing, have framed their Russian partners," Putin said.
Russia's economy has been growing at an accelerated pace in difficult conditions in the last two years, Putin said.
“In the last two years, in ... rather difficult conditions, Russia's economy has been growing, growing at an accelerated pace. You know, 4.1% the year before last and 4.3% last year is a good indicator,” Putin said.
covered the widest range of industries, including agriculture, digital technologies, services, finance, the president also said.
“Your [Russian entrepreneurs'] companies occupy increasingly strong positions inside the country, and also confidently compete abroad. Thanks to the flexibility of their approaches and, of course, the quality of their products, they are increasing supplies to promising global markets. And I want to assure you that the state will definitely continue to support you and your efforts, will lend a shoulder to the realization of your initiatives,” Putin said.
Companies from the United States have not stopped supplying and servicing medical equipment in Russia, unlike European ones, Vladimir Putin said.
"By the way, US companies have been supplying and servicing [medical equipment] all these years without any failures, while many European companies have slipped up," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the Russian business community.