Trump Suggests Striking Iran If Destruction of Fordow Enrichment Facility Assured - Reports
US President Donald Trump has suggested to strike Iran only if guaranteed that bunker buster bombs will destroy the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.
12:06 GMT 19.06.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 19.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has suggested to strike Iran only if guaranteed that bunker buster bombs will destroy the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Trump is not considering the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons against Fordow, the newspaper added.
Meanwhile, former Israeli Deputy National Security Adviser Chuck Freilich told media that "if the war ends with Fordo still standing, it will not have achieved its directive and people will ask [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu why he started it."
At the same time, former US intelligence official Matthew Shoemaker told the newspaper that the United States might fail to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities even with direct strikes as many are situated too deep underground.
Israel launched a large-scale operation
against Iran in the early hours on June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that Iran was "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions.