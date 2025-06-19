https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/us-eu-meddling-in-iran-israel-conflict-would-be-economically-suicidal---ex-senate-aide-1122287565.html
US, EU Meddling in Iran-Israel Conflict Would Be Economically 'Suicidal' - Ex-Senate Aide
Sputnik International
The potential involvement of Europe and the United States in the Israel-Iran conflict and further militarization related to the Ukrainian crisis would be "suicidal" to their economies and also harming to global markets, former US Senate aide Tara Reade told Sputnik.
Reade worked as a staff assistant in ex-US President Joe Biden’s Senate office in the 1990s. In 2019, she accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Biden has rejected the allegation. In 2023, Reade was granted temporary asylum in Russia after expressing interest in obtaining Russian citizenship. She expressed concern that European nations were prioritizing military engagement over economic stability. "And so is the American market. And we have got trillions of dollars in debt because of the military-industrial complex in America. And this is further exasperating at this endless war," the activist said. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. Meanwhile, Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13 over its alleged secret nuclear program, prompting Iran to retaliate with strikes inside Israel. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
Reade worked as a staff assistant in ex-US President Joe Biden’s Senate office in the 1990s. In 2019, she accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Biden has rejected the allegation. In 2023, Reade was granted temporary asylum in Russia after expressing interest in obtaining Russian citizenship.
"Europe wants this proxy war against Russia. Europe wants to keep arming Israel and causing that unrest. It is almost like suicidal to their economies because what it is going to do is drive up the prices of oil and it is going to affect the markets and already European markets are, you know, tanking," Reade said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
She expressed concern that European nations were prioritizing military engagement over economic stability.
"And so is the American market. And we have got trillions of dollars in debt because of the military-industrial complex in America. And this is further exasperating at this endless war," the activist said.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. Meanwhile, Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13 over its alleged secret nuclear program, prompting Iran to retaliate with strikes inside Israel
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.