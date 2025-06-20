https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/israel-threatening-global-security-law-by-attacking-iran-1122299600.html

Israel Threatening Global Security, Law by Attacking Iran

Israel Threatening Global Security, Law by Attacking Iran

Sputnik International

Israel's offensive on Iran is an act of aggression against international law that threatens the security of the entire world, representative of the League of Arab States Walid Hamed Shiltag told Sputnik.

2025-06-20T11:44+0000

2025-06-20T11:44+0000

2025-06-20T11:45+0000

world

shuwa arab

israel

tehran

league of arab states

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122240033_0:125:2383:1465_1920x0_80_0_0_2c143359594d604340018e720460baeb.jpg

"Israel's attack, Israel's aggression against Iran is an act of aggression against international law, international regulations and peace and security. The situation currently emerging in our region threatens not just the Middle East, but the entire world," Shiltag said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The League of Arab States condemns Israel's aggression against Iran because it is an act of aggression against a sovereign state, thus contradicting the UN Charter. The organization is also waiting to see if Washington will join Israel in the attacks. However, in the diplomat's opinion, the conflict in the Middle East will not be resolved until the Palestinian conflict is settled, as resolving this issue is central to the Arab countries. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. Several nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attack a crime and threatened Israel with a "bitter and terrible fate." Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, which hit military targets inside Israel. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that Iran was "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict--1122294679.html

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel's offensive on iran, global security, league of arab state