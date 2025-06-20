https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-inks-new-partnership-deals-in-bahrain-to-expand-reach-1122297279.html

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Inks New Partnership Deals in Bahrain to Expand Reach

On June 19, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group signed two cooperation agreements with leading companies in Bahrain: the country's main news agency, BNA, and one of the largest newspapers, Al Ayam. These are the first agreements signed by the media group with Bahraini media.

Based on the terms of the documents, the parties will exchange content in English and Arabic, organize employee training, and implement projects aimed at developing a shared information platform. These initiatives seek to promote objective and professional processes across the cultural, economic, social, and political spheres.The deal with Al Ayam was signed by the newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Nabeel bin Yaqub Al-Hamar, and from BNA, the agreement was signed by Director-General Abdullah Khalil Buheji.These deals were signed on behalf of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group by First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21, with the Kingdom of Bahrain as the guest country, while the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

