https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-widens-cooperation-with-malaysia-1122297589.html
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Widens Cooperation With Malaysia
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Widens Cooperation With Malaysia
Sputnik International
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's main news agency, Bernama. The formal ceremony took place on June 19 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
2025-06-20T11:50+0000
2025-06-20T11:50+0000
2025-06-20T12:40+0000
world
rossiya segodnya
malaysia
bernama
russia
spief 2025
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122297422_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4310ca2036677f3870d8205a14d8e747.jpg
The document focuses on partnering along content exchange and employee training organization, and it extends and expands a memorandum signed earlier in 2017.On behalf of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, the memorandum was signed by First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov, while from the Malaysian side, Executive Director of Bernama, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, signed the agreement."This timely renewal of the agreement marks another milestone for both sides, as it will open doors to more quality content exchanges to meet the ever-changing vibrant media landscape and better serve the growing demands of the audience in the age of digitalization and artificial intelligence. Bernama prioritizes collaboration with international news agencies to ensure that its content can reach audiences on various platforms at the regional and global levels," Nur-Ul Afida Kamaludin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russias-rossiya-segodnya-omans-ona-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-1121913862.html
malaysia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122297422_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_375c7587f418e6ddb8c003828fa7e4d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rossiya segodnya media group, memorandum of understanding, malaysia's main news agency, bernama
rossiya segodnya media group, memorandum of understanding, malaysia's main news agency, bernama
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Widens Cooperation With Malaysia
11:50 GMT 20.06.2025 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 20.06.2025)
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's leading news agency, Bernama. The formal ceremony was held on June 19 during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The document focuses on partnering along content exchange and employee training organization, and it extends and expands a memorandum signed earlier in 2017.
On behalf of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group
, the memorandum was signed by First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov, while from the Malaysian side, Executive Director of Bernama, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, signed the agreement.
"This timely renewal of the agreement marks another milestone for both sides, as it will open doors to more quality content exchanges to meet the ever-changing vibrant media landscape and better serve the growing demands of the audience in the age of digitalization and artificial intelligence. Bernama prioritizes collaboration with international news agencies to ensure that its content can reach audiences on various platforms at the regional and global levels," Nur-Ul Afida Kamaludin said.