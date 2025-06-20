International
Russia Adjusts Baltic Sea Borders Amid NATO War Prep on its Doorstep
Russia Adjusts Baltic Sea Borders Amid NATO War Prep on its Doorstep
The Russian government has officially replaced a Soviet-era list of coordinates used to define the baselines of its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea — the first update in nearly 40 years.
Russia has updated the baselines that define where Russian territorial waters begin. The 1985 system, based on outdated maps, didn’t fully mark Russia’s maritime borders — especially in the Gulf of Finland.The updated coordinates now stretch from the Lithuanian to the Polish border. Russia’s Defense and Foreign Ministries will update navigation charts and notify the UN. This comes as nato has been openly prepping for war on Russia’s doorstep. The Baltic Sea is being turned into the alliance’s new front line in hybrid warfare while pushing the “Russian threat” mantra.
Russia Adjusts Baltic Sea Borders Amid NATO War Prep on its Doorstep

07:47 GMT 20.06.2025
The Russian government has officially replaced a Soviet-era list of coordinates used to define the baselines of its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea — the first update in nearly 40 years.
Russia has updated the baselines that define where Russian territorial waters begin.
The 1985 system, based on outdated maps, didn’t fully mark Russia’s maritime borders — especially in the Gulf of Finland.
The updated coordinates now stretch from the Lithuanian to the Polish border.
Russia’s Defense and Foreign Ministries will update navigation charts and notify the UN.
This comes as nato has been openly prepping for war on Russia’s doorstep. The Baltic Sea is being turned into the alliance’s new front line in hybrid warfare while pushing the “Russian threat” mantra.
