Russia's Response to Ukraine's Potential Use of Dirty Bomb Will Be Catastrophic For Kiev: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the Kiev regime would never resort to using a dirty bomb against Russia.

"I hope it will never come to that," he said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's response to Ukraine's use of a dirty bomb would be catastrophic, expressing hope that it would never come to that.

