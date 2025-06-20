International
Russia's Response to Ukraine's Potential Use of Dirty Bomb Will Be Catastrophic For Kiev: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the Kiev regime would never resort to using a dirty bomb against Russia.
"I hope it will never come to that," he said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's response to Ukraine's use of a dirty bomb would be catastrophic, expressing hope that it would never come to that.
16:06 GMT 20.06.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the Kiev regime would never resort to using a dirty bomb against Russia.
"I hope it will never come to that," he said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's response to Ukraine's use of a dirty bomb would be catastrophic, expressing hope that it would never come to that.

"In our nuclear doctrine, both common sense and the practice of our actions always dictate that we respond to all threats created against us in a mirrored way. Therefore, our response will be very harsh and, most likely, catastrophic, both for the neo-Nazi regime and, unfortunately, for Ukraine itself. I hope it will never come to that," Putin said.

