Iran Won’t Renounce Right to Possess Peaceful Nuclear Capabilities – Pezeshkian to Macron

"From the beginning, I have been and continue to be seeking to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the world based on mutual trust and respect, but it was the Zionist regime that sabotaged and disrupted this process from day one by assassinating martyr Haniyeh in Tehran."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the fatwa of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has repeatedly stated that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and that it does not.

"Iran has always stated that it is ready to provide guarantees and confidence-building measures regarding its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international law, but at the same time it has emphasized and continues to emphasize that, in accordance with international law, it will never renounce its stated rights to possess peaceful nuclear capabilities."

"We are ready to talk and cooperate to build trust in the field of peaceful nuclear activities, but on the one hand, we will not accept reducing nuclear activities to zero in any way, and on the other hand, our response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more crushing and decisive."