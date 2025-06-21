International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/iran-wont-renounce-right-to-possess-peaceful-nuclear-capabilities--pezeshkian-to-macron-1122312994.html
Iran Won’t Renounce Right to Possess Peaceful Nuclear Capabilities – Pezeshkian to Macron
Iran Won’t Renounce Right to Possess Peaceful Nuclear Capabilities – Pezeshkian to Macron
Sputnik International
In a recent call with French President Macron, Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran will never renounce its right to possess peaceful nuclear capabilities.
2025-06-21T16:36+0000
2025-06-21T16:36+0000
world
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
emmanuel macron
masoud pezeshkian
iran
tehran
iran nuclear deal
nuclear
nuclear technology
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
Highlights of Iranian President’s statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/tehran-ready-to-guarantee-peaceful-nature-of-its-nuclear-program---irans-president-1122312863.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pezeshkian to macron, peaceful nuclear capabilities, french president macron, iranian president pezeshkian
pezeshkian to macron, peaceful nuclear capabilities, french president macron, iranian president pezeshkian

Iran Won’t Renounce Right to Possess Peaceful Nuclear Capabilities – Pezeshkian to Macron

16:36 GMT 21.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ahmed JalilIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
Subscribe
In a recent call with French President Macron, Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran will never renounce its right to possess peaceful nuclear capabilities.
Highlights of Iranian President’s statements:
"From the beginning, I have been and continue to be seeking to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the world based on mutual trust and respect, but it was the Zionist regime that sabotaged and disrupted this process from day one by assassinating martyr Haniyeh in Tehran."
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the fatwa of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has repeatedly stated that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and that it does not.
"Iran has always stated that it is ready to provide guarantees and confidence-building measures regarding its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international law, but at the same time it has emphasized and continues to emphasize that, in accordance with international law, it will never renounce its stated rights to possess peaceful nuclear capabilities."
"We are ready to talk and cooperate to build trust in the field of peaceful nuclear activities, but on the one hand, we will not accept reducing nuclear activities to zero in any way, and on the other hand, our response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more crushing and decisive."
"In addition to the Zionist regime's past experiences of war-mongering and criminal acts, the recent aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear evidence that plans to strengthen defense capabilities are not negotiable in any way. Peace and security are achieved based on mutual trust and respect, and one of the current necessities for establishing, maintaining, and strengthening stability and security in the region and the world is to put the Zionist regime in its place."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
World
Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
16:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала