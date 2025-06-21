https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/tehran-ready-to-guarantee-peaceful-nature-of-its-nuclear-program---irans-president-1122312863.html

Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President

Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President

Sputnik International

Tehran is ready to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but against its "zeroing", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.

2025-06-21T16:20+0000

2025-06-21T16:20+0000

2025-06-21T16:20+0000

world

iran

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

masoud pezeshkian

middle east

tehran

israel

iran's nuclear program

nuclear program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation in order to build confidence and guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities. At the same time, we do not accept the zeroing of nuclear activities under any circumstances," Pezeshkian said during his conversation with french President Emmanuel Macron. If Israel continues conducting strikes on the Iranian territory Tehran will retaliate with more devastating blows, Pezeshkian said. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/russian-presidents-latest-statements-on-ukraine-and-iran-israel-conflict-1122307957.html

iran

tehran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian president masoud pezeshkian, peaceful nature of its nuclear program, nuclear program, iran's president