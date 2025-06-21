International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/tehran-ready-to-guarantee-peaceful-nature-of-its-nuclear-program---irans-president-1122312863.html
Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
Sputnik International
Tehran is ready to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but against its "zeroing", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.
2025-06-21T16:20+0000
2025-06-21T16:20+0000
world
iran
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
masoud pezeshkian
middle east
tehran
israel
iran's nuclear program
nuclear program
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation in order to build confidence and guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities. At the same time, we do not accept the zeroing of nuclear activities under any circumstances," Pezeshkian said during his conversation with french President Emmanuel Macron. If Israel continues conducting strikes on the Iranian territory Tehran will retaliate with more devastating blows, Pezeshkian said. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/russian-presidents-latest-statements-on-ukraine-and-iran-israel-conflict-1122307957.html
iran
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian president masoud pezeshkian, peaceful nature of its nuclear program, nuclear program, iran's president
iranian president masoud pezeshkian, peaceful nature of its nuclear program, nuclear program, iran's president

Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President

16:20 GMT 21.06.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but against its "zeroing", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.
"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation in order to build confidence and guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities. At the same time, we do not accept the zeroing of nuclear activities under any circumstances," Pezeshkian said during his conversation with french President Emmanuel Macron.
If Israel continues conducting strikes on the Iranian territory Tehran will retaliate with more devastating blows, Pezeshkian said.
"If the aggression of the Israeli regime continues, Tehran will give a more crushing and decisive response," Pezeshkian said.
Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
World
Russian President's Latest Statements on Ukraine and Iran-Israel Conflict
07:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала