Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
Tehran is ready to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but against its "zeroing", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.
"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation in order to build confidence and guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities. At the same time, we do not accept the zeroing of nuclear activities under any circumstances," Pezeshkian said during his conversation with french President Emmanuel Macron. If Israel continues conducting strikes on the Iranian territory Tehran will retaliate with more devastating blows, Pezeshkian said. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.
Tehran Ready to Guarantee Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Iran's President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but against its "zeroing", Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.
"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation in order to build confidence and guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities. At the same time, we do not accept the zeroing of nuclear activities under any circumstances," Pezeshkian said during his conversation with french President Emmanuel Macron.
If Israel continues conducting strikes on the Iranian territory Tehran will retaliate with more devastating blows, Pezeshkian said.
"If the aggression of the Israeli regime continues, Tehran will give a more crushing and decisive response," Pezeshkian said.
Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran
, Rising Lion, in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing a few senior Iranian military officials, as well as several nuclear scientists. A few nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, were also hit.