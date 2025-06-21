https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/strike-hits-centrifuge-production-facility-in-isfahan--iaea-chief-grossi-1122312547.html

Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi

Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi

Sputnik International

A workshop producing centrifuges in Isfahan was targeted in a strike, marking the third attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

2025-06-21T14:06+0000

2025-06-21T14:06+0000

2025-06-21T14:06+0000

world

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

middle east

iran

israel

strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106819884_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_da1e0624f7cb1ac2d506b6a9cd7a6232.jpg

Key details: The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and stalled JCPOA negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/russia-iaea-have-no-evidence-of-iran-preparing-to-acquire-nuclear-weapon---putin-1122307762.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

workshop producing centrifuges, facility in isfahan, iaea director general rafael grossi