Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi
A workshop producing centrifuges in Isfahan was targeted in a strike, marking the third attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Key details: The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and stalled JCPOA negotiations.
No radiological risk – the site contained no nuclear material
Isfahan houses critical nuclear infrastructure, including enrichment plants
Previous attacks (Natanz, Karaj) also targeted uranium enrichment capabilities
The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and stalled JCPOA negotiations
