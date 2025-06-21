International
Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi
Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi
A workshop producing centrifuges in Isfahan was targeted in a strike, marking the third attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
2025-06-21T14:06+0000
2025-06-21T14:06+0000
Key details: The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and stalled JCPOA negotiations.
Strike Hits Centrifuge Production Facility in Isfahan – IAEA Chief Grossi

14:06 GMT 21.06.2025
A workshop producing centrifuges in Isfahan was targeted in a strike, marking the third attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Key details:
No radiological risk – the site contained no nuclear material
Isfahan houses critical nuclear infrastructure, including enrichment plants
Previous attacks (Natanz, Karaj) also targeted uranium enrichment capabilities
The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and stalled JCPOA negotiations.
World
Russia, IAEA Have No Evidence of Iran Preparing to Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Putin
06:22 GMT
World
Russia, IAEA Have No Evidence of Iran Preparing to Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Putin
06:22 GMT
