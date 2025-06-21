https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/tariffs-sanctions-put-global-economy-at-risk---new-development-bank-chief-1122310347.html

Tariffs, Sanctions Put Global Economy at Risk - New Development Bank Chief

Tariff wars and the impact of unilateral sanctions, alongside with other crisis factors have put the global economy in an extremely difficult position, Dilma Rousseff, the head of the BRICS New Development Bank, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are in a very difficult situation due to a number of simultaneous crises. Firstly, there is the tariff war that destroys supply and production chains, creating the risk of inflation and slowing down national economic growth. Secondly, a series of geopolitical shocks caused by unilateral sanctions and bans on technology exports likewise leads to disruption in production, since they impede free trade, especially in technological products," Rousseff said on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Rousseff also said that natural disasters caused by climate change increased global volatility. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

