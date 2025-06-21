International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/ukraines-latest-goebbels-style-fake-battlefield-body-used-as-pr-tool--medinsky--1122309257.html
Ukraine’s Latest Goebbels-Style Fake: Battlefield Body Used as PR Tool – Medinsky
Ukraine’s Latest Goebbels-Style Fake: Battlefield Body Used as PR Tool – Medinsky
Sputnik International
The body of a soldier, used by Ukraine to push false claims about “disguised Russians” among the returned dead, may have just been collected from the battlefield, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.
2025-06-21T10:10+0000
2025-06-21T10:10+0000
ukraine
russia
bodies
vladimir medinsky
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_1913dc0973bfeb39e0a06c204687db0f.jpg
The body of a soldier, used by Ukraine to push false claims about “disguised Russians” among the returned dead, may have just been collected from the battlefield, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.Ukrainian propagandists have dusted off their old playbook and even “found” a so-called document to back it up, he noted. Medinsky cited Joseph Goebbels’ infamous line: “The bigger the lie, the more people will believe it.” He emphasized that Moscow is implementing in full the agreement with Ukraine to hand over the bodies of deceased soldiers. Once again, the Zelensky regime never misses a chance to stage a show to distract from its battlefield fiascos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/russia-completes-transfer-of-6060-ukrainian-soldiers-bodies-under-istanbul-deal-1122261732.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_141:0:2870:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa0b9699105c7a2d59c45dc3fc2b686b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
exchange of dead bodies, russia and ukraine exchange bodies of dead soldiers, ukraine's fakes, ukraine fake about allegedly russian soldier among returned bodies
exchange of dead bodies, russia and ukraine exchange bodies of dead soldiers, ukraine's fakes, ukraine fake about allegedly russian soldier among returned bodies

Ukraine’s Latest Goebbels-Style Fake: Battlefield Body Used as PR Tool – Medinsky

10:10 GMT 21.06.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Ukraine presented the body of an allegedly Russian soldier with a miraculously preserved Soviet-era military ID – a document that’s almost nonexistent today.
The body of a soldier, used by Ukraine to push false claims about “disguised Russians” among the returned dead, may have just been collected from the battlefield, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.
Ukrainian propagandists have dusted off their old playbook and even “found” a so-called document to back it up, he noted.
Medinsky cited Joseph Goebbels’ infamous line: “The bigger the lie, the more people will believe it.”
He emphasized that Moscow is implementing in full the agreement with Ukraine to hand over the bodies of deceased soldiers.
Once again, the Zelensky regime never misses a chance to stage a show to distract from its battlefield fiascos.
Russia Completes Transfer of Ukrainian Soldiers’ Bodies - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2025
Russia
Russia Completes Transfer of 6,060 Ukrainian Soldiers’ Bodies Under Istanbul Deal
16 June, 10:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала