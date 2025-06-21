https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/ukraines-latest-goebbels-style-fake-battlefield-body-used-as-pr-tool--medinsky--1122309257.html

Ukraine’s Latest Goebbels-Style Fake: Battlefield Body Used as PR Tool – Medinsky

Ukraine's Latest Goebbels-Style Fake: Battlefield Body Used as PR Tool – Medinsky

The body of a soldier, used by Ukraine to push false claims about “disguised Russians” among the returned dead, may have just been collected from the battlefield, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.

The body of a soldier, used by Ukraine to push false claims about “disguised Russians” among the returned dead, may have just been collected from the battlefield, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.Ukrainian propagandists have dusted off their old playbook and even “found” a so-called document to back it up, he noted. Medinsky cited Joseph Goebbels’ infamous line: “The bigger the lie, the more people will believe it.” He emphasized that Moscow is implementing in full the agreement with Ukraine to hand over the bodies of deceased soldiers. Once again, the Zelensky regime never misses a chance to stage a show to distract from its battlefield fiascos.

