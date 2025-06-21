World’s Biggest Gas Field in Crosshairs: Qatar Sounds Alarm Amid Israel’s Iran Strikes
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA natural gas refinery is visible at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran on March 16, 2019.
Qatar held urgent talks with major energy firms following Israeli strikes on Iran’s portion of a massive shared gas field in the Persian Gulf, according to Reuters.
Saad Al Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister and CEO of state-owned QatarEnergy, reportedly urged representatives of ExxonMobil and other giants to press Western governments – particularly the US, UK, and EU – about the rising threat to gas exports from Qatar amid Israel's strikes.
The gas field, known as South Pars in Iran and North Dome in Qatar, straddles the two nations’ maritime border.
Qatar began developing its side in the 1990s and has since emerged as a global LNG powerhouse.
© AP PhotoA refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field after it was struck by an Israeli drone in Kangan, in Iran's Bushehr province, Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Why It Matters
World’s largest gas field: Estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of gas (about 8% of global reserves)
Economic lifeline: Underpins Qatar’s economy and global LNG dominance
Massive LNG exports: Qatar supplies about 20% of the world’s LNG (any disruption would be a major shock to energy markets)
Multinational stakes: Ongoing expansion includes heavy investment from Western energy giants.
