World’s Biggest Gas Field in Crosshairs: Qatar Sounds Alarm Amid Israel’s Iran Strikes

Qatar held urgent talks with major energy firms following Israeli strikes on Iran’s portion of a massive shared gas field in the Persian Gulf, according to Reuters.

Saad Al Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister and CEO of state-owned QatarEnergy, reportedly urged representatives of ExxonMobil and other giants to press Western governments – particularly the US, UK, and EU – about the rising threat to gas exports from Qatar amid Israel's strikes. The gas field, known as South Pars in Iran and North Dome in Qatar, straddles the two nations’ maritime border. Qatar began developing its side in the 1990s and has since emerged as a global LNG powerhouse. Why It Matters

