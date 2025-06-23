https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/exposure-of-ukrainian-provocation-regarding-body-exchange-1122324492.html

Exposure of Ukrainian Provocation Regarding Body Exchange

It is possible that the accusations made by Interior Minister I. Klymenko against the Russian side are a deliberate provocation.

As supposed evidence, he presented photographs of a military ID and personal tag (Appendix No. 1) belonging to deceased Russian serviceman A.V. Bugayev, whose body the Russian side allegedly "cynically planted" in bag No. 192/25 during the humanitarian exchange process.We have established that Didyk was buried on June 12, 2025, as confirmed by an obituary published on the website of the Obukhov City Council in Kiev Region (Appendix No. 3).It is important to note that the bag containing the remains of the Russian serviceman was handed over not under number 192/25, but under number 567, as certified by the handover act. This means I. Klymenko either lied or was unaware of the actual events.As for the alleged return of the body of Russian serviceman A.V. Bugayev, the handover act states that bag No. 567 contained the remains of an unidentified serviceman in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniform, with no documents or dog tags (Appendix No. 4).However, the Ukrainian side later returned bag No. 567, now containing documents, a dog tag, and a personal phone belonging to Bugayev. It is worth noting that Bugayev went missing about a year ago and is presumed dead. His body had reportedly been lying for over a year, yet the documents were preserved in perfect condition — suggesting they had been stored separately.The Russian side has a clear and structured procedure for collecting, identifying, and transferring the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen. Priority is given to transferring bodies with documents, dog tags, and in standard Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms. The remains are assigned identification numbers recorded in official transfer acts, which include photographic documentation. One copy of the act is given to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and another to the Ukrainian side.It is also worth noting that when the process of body exchange was managed by Ukraine's GUR (Military Intelligence), there were no disruptions or provocations. However, since the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) took over these responsibilities, information warfare-style accusations have emerged.Currently, the Russian side is prepared to hand over another 3,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen, but the Ukrainian side is refusing to retrieve them.Therefore, attempts by the Kiev regime to discredit the Russian side are unfounded, an informed source told Sputnik.

