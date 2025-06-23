https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/russia-wipes-out-simulated-enemy-warships-during-baltic-fleet-drills-1122325241.html
Russia Wipes Out Simulated Enemy Warships During Baltic Fleet Drills
Russian servicemen used missile systems deployed near the coast of the Kaliningrad Region and the Gulf of Finland to destroy the targets.
"As part of the Russian Baltic Fleet exercises, a naval strike group conducted drills to eliminate simulated enemy ships," Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.The small missile ships Naro-Fominsk, Zeleny Dol, and Serpukhov of the Russian Baltic Fleet practiced delivering a strike with high-precision sea-based weapons against surface and coastal targets of a simulated enemy in the Baltic Sea, according to the ministry.
"As part of the Russian Baltic Fleet exercises, a naval strike group conducted drills to eliminate simulated enemy ships," Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The small missile ships Naro-Fominsk, Zeleny Dol, and Serpukhov of the Russian Baltic Fleet practiced delivering a strike with high-precision sea-based weapons against surface and coastal targets of a simulated enemy in the Baltic Sea, according to the ministry.