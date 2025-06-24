https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/sputnik-launches-internship-for-foreign-radio-journalists-1122332666.html

Sputnik Launches Internship for Foreign Radio Journalists

Sixteen journalists from around the world have arrived in Moscow to participate in the in-person SputnikPro Radio internship program, which opened on June 23 at the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Sputnik's parent company.

russia

sputnik

rossotrudnichestvo

moscow

rossiya segodnya

rossiya segodnya

Organized in partnership with Rossotrudnichestvo under the "New Generation" program, this project is the first to focus specifically on radio formats and podcast production.The participants — representatives of leading radio companies in their home countries — will have the opportunity to create their own podcast in the Sputnik radio studio, as well as explore radio content production, social media strategies for radio stations, and the use of AI in media.Journalists shared their impressions and expectations for the upcoming program:"Being in Russia, I feel nothing but warm and positive emotions. I’ve seen a beautiful spectrum of media cultures from different countries here at Sputnik," said Berhan Desalen Woldesenbet, an employee of Ethiopia’s largest media group, Fana Broadcasting Corporation.Yasmine Chik Zegnani, a correspondent for Tunisian Radio Jeunes, added: "As a journalist from Tunisia, I hope for cultural exchange and immersion in the international media environment. During this program, I want to gain podcasting skills and expand my professional knowledge and connections."The program brings together young media professionals from Ethiopia, Malaysia, Kenya, Tanzania, Indonesia, India, Brazil, Tunisia, Uganda, Botswana, Algeria, Vietnam, and South Africa.

moscow

