Iranian Parliament Approves Bill to Restrict IAEA Access

The Iranian parliament has approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alireza Salimi, an official representative of the Iranian parliament presiding board, said on Wednesday.

General provisions and details of the bill on suspension of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA approved by the parliament," Salimi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. The bill would bar the international regulator's staff from visiting the country to inspect nuclear facilities and IAEA experts will be able to visit Iran only if it is about ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities with the consent of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said that Iran's nuclear program will develop faster amid the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the development said that Iran's intention to suspend cooperation with the IAEA is a cause for concern."As we can see, the US has certain contacts with Iran. There are also other channels of communication. Therefore, we are closely monitoring this situation," Peskov told reporters.Moscow maintains contacts with partners in connection with these developments, the Kremlin spokesman said."Of course, such a decision is a direct consequence of the unprovoked attack on Iran that took place, a direct consequence of attacks on nuclear facilities, which is quite unprecedented," he added.At the same time Peskov noted that the reputation of the IAEA has been seriously damaged following the unprecedented strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities."Of course, let us say that the IAEA's reputation has been seriously damaged in this situation," Peskov told reporters.

