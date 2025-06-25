Iranian Parliament Approves Bill to Restrict IAEA Access

International
The Iranian parliament has approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alireza Salimi, an official representative of the Iranian parliament presiding board, said on Wednesday.
11:36 GMT 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Florian SchroetterFILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian parliament has approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Alireza Salimi, an official representative of the Iranian parliament presiding board, said on Wednesday.
General provisions and details of the bill on suspension of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA approved by the parliament," Salimi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
The bill would bar the international regulator's staff from visiting the country to inspect nuclear facilities and IAEA experts will be able to visit Iran only if it is about ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities with the consent of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said that Iran's nuclear program will develop faster amid the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA.
"Iran's peaceful nuclear program will develop at a faster pace," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
World
Iran to Consider Possibility of Withdrawing From NPT Amid IAEA's Resolution
12 June, 12:49 GMT
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the development said that Iran's intention to suspend cooperation with the IAEA is a cause for concern.
"As we can see, the US has certain contacts with Iran. There are also other channels of communication. Therefore, we are closely monitoring this situation," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow maintains contacts with partners in connection with these developments, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"Of course, such a decision is a direct consequence of the unprovoked attack on Iran that took place, a direct consequence of attacks on nuclear facilities, which is quite unprecedented," he added.
At the same time Peskov noted that the reputation of the IAEA has been seriously damaged following the unprecedented strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
"Of course, let us say that the IAEA's reputation has been seriously damaged in this situation," Peskov told reporters.
