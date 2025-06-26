https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/european-officials-annoyed-by-nato-chiefs-sucking-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit---report-1122339182.html

European Officials Annoyed by NATO Chief's 'Sucking-Up' to Trump at NATO Summit - Report

European Officials Annoyed by NATO Chief's 'Sucking-Up' to Trump at NATO Summit - Report

Some European officials were annoyed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's "sucking up" toward US President Donald Trump at the alliance's summit, media reported.

According to the report, some European officials grumbled privately about Rutte's display toward Trump. On Wednesday, Rutte, commenting on Trump's comparison of Iran and Israel to unruly children, said that "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language." The American president later did not seem to mind being called "Daddy."

