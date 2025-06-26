https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/imaginary-threat-posed-by-russia-used-to-extort-money-from-taxpayers-in-west---kremlin-1122343087.html

Imaginary Threat Posed by Russia Used to Extort Money From Taxpayers in West - Kremlin

The imaginary threat from Russia is being used to extort money from taxpayers in Western countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know, this imaginary threat to Russia, this ephemeral threat, is a technique that is used to squeeze money out of their taxpayers. Those same notorious 5% [increase in NATO defense spending]. This is the technique that is used to continue pumping out money and providing Ukraine with weapons," Peskov told reporters. Additionally, the official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not discuss relations between Russia and the alliance during their previous phone conversations.Russia is interested in continuing US efforts to facilitate the negotiation process on Ukraine, Peskov said."We are interested in our American partners continuing their efforts to facilitate negotiations [with Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.There has been no progress yet on the date of a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the official said, adding that after the completion of the prisoner exchange procedures agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, it will be time to determine the dates for the third round.Russia believes that the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Iran are incomparable in their essence, Dmitry Peskov said.The thesis of "peace through force" is hardly applicable to Russia, the spokesman also said, adding that no goals can be achieved that way.Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Of course, the president will have bilateral communication on the sidelines of the EAEU. As a rule, this is used to talk a lot with everyone. Separately, there will be communication with the crown prince of the UAE, who will sign, by the way, a free trade area [agreement]," Peskov told reporters.he main thing is to invite US representatives to Hiroshima and Nagasaki so that everyone remembers which country used nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev said that he had decided to attend the memorial ceremony dedicated to the memory of the victims of the US bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, in response to an invitation from the mayor of the city.Dmitry Peskov said that integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was advancing, though "rough edges" are unavoidable."Integration [within the EAEU] continues to deepen. Naturally, there are some rough edges. This is inevitable. The closer the integration, the more issues arise. So, this is an absolutely normal process," Peskov said.Last June, the EAEU amended its Treaty to introduce financing for joint industrial projects by subsidizing the interest rate on loans at 100% of the key rate of the loan agreement's currency in the national currency of any EAEU member state. To be eligible for financing, a project must involve at least three legal entities from three EAEU countries.In 2024, the collective economic growth in EAEU countries surpassed the global average of 3.3% and reached 4.4%, while the collective GDP grew more than 17% to $2.5 trillion and the industrial output by 29.1%.

