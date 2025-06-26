International
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll
More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasting "Janus," center for social and marketing research SOCIS, and monthly publication "Barometr obshchestvennyh nastroenij".
2025-06-26T09:32+0000
2025-06-26T09:32+0000
world
ukraine
poll
election
ceasefire
The poll showed that 25.9% of respondents believe the country is moving "rather in the wrong direction," while another 30.3% say it is moving in the wrong direction. Only 9.5% believe that the situation is developing in the right direction, and 25.6% of respondents say the country is moving "rather in the right direction," the report said on Wednesday. At the same time, about 57.6% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held in the country if a ceasefire is achieved and martial law is lifted. The poll was conducted from June 6-11 and surveyed 2,000 people.
ukraine
ukrainian citizens, country moving in wrong direction, ukrainian institute for strategic research and forecasting
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll

09:32 GMT 26.06.2025
© Sputnik / StringerUkraine Government Building, Kiev.
Ukraine Government Building, Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasting "Janus," center for social and marketing research SOCIS, and monthly publication "Barometr obshchestvennyh nastroenij".
The poll showed that 25.9% of respondents believe the country is moving "rather in the wrong direction," while another 30.3% say it is moving in the wrong direction.
Only 9.5% believe that the situation is developing in the right direction, and 25.6% of respondents say the country is moving "rather in the right direction," the report said on Wednesday.
At the same time, about 57.6% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held in the country if a ceasefire is achieved and martial law is lifted.
The poll was conducted from June 6-11 and surveyed 2,000 people.
