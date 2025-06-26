https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/majority-of-ukrainians-believe-their-country-moving-in-wrong-direction---poll-1122339293.html
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasting "Janus," center for social and marketing research SOCIS, and monthly publication "Barometr obshchestvennyh nastroenij".
2025-06-26T09:32+0000
2025-06-26T09:32+0000
2025-06-26T09:32+0000
world
ukraine
poll
election
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117230197_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_d867e03c440fe2c4d58bf042c4bb8b99.jpg
The poll showed that 25.9% of respondents believe the country is moving "rather in the wrong direction," while another 30.3% say it is moving in the wrong direction. Only 9.5% believe that the situation is developing in the right direction, and 25.6% of respondents say the country is moving "rather in the right direction," the report said on Wednesday. At the same time, about 57.6% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held in the country if a ceasefire is achieved and martial law is lifted. The poll was conducted from June 6-11 and surveyed 2,000 people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/almost-40-of-ukrainians-ready-for-territorial-concessions-to-end-military-conflict---poll-1122227823.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117230197_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee1cdf3505c8ee6d6085f820f7bf5ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian citizens, country moving in wrong direction, ukrainian institute for strategic research and forecasting
ukrainian citizens, country moving in wrong direction, ukrainian institute for strategic research and forecasting
Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasting "Janus," center for social and marketing research SOCIS, and monthly publication "Barometr obshchestvennyh nastroenij".
The poll showed that 25.9% of respondents believe the country is moving "rather in the wrong direction," while another 30.3% say it is moving in the wrong direction.
Only 9.5% believe that the situation is developing in the right direction, and 25.6% of respondents say the country is moving "rather in the right direction," the report said on Wednesday.
At the same time, about 57.6% of Ukrainians believe
that elections should be held in the country if a ceasefire is achieved and martial law is lifted.
The poll was conducted from June 6-11 and surveyed 2,000 people.