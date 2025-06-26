https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/majority-of-ukrainians-believe-their-country-moving-in-wrong-direction---poll-1122339293.html

Majority of Ukrainians Believe Their Country Moving in Wrong Direction - Poll

More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasting "Janus," center for social and marketing research SOCIS, and monthly publication "Barometr obshchestvennyh nastroenij".

The poll showed that 25.9% of respondents believe the country is moving "rather in the wrong direction," while another 30.3% say it is moving in the wrong direction. Only 9.5% believe that the situation is developing in the right direction, and 25.6% of respondents say the country is moving "rather in the right direction," the report said on Wednesday. At the same time, about 57.6% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held in the country if a ceasefire is achieved and martial law is lifted. The poll was conducted from June 6-11 and surveyed 2,000 people.

