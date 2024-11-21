International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-half-of-ukrainians-want-peace-talks-with-russia--poll--1120953422.html
Over Half of Ukrainians Want Peace Talks With Russia – Poll
Over Half of Ukrainians Want Peace Talks With Russia – Poll
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia continues its special military operation because Ukrainian authorities are denying any possibility of peace talks.
2024-11-21T14:20+0000
2024-11-21T14:20+0000
world
russia
ukraine
peace talks
vladimir putin
poll
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54f67d592e2f9f96eecd4b8b522a76a2.jpg
52% of Ukrainians would like to see their country negotiate an end to the conflict as soon as possible, a latest poll conducted by the US multinational analytics and advisory company Gallup has shown.It means the number of Ukrainians seeking early peace talks with Russia this year increased about two-fold compared to 2022 and 2023, when the figures were 22% and 27% of respondents, respectively, in line with the survey.Support for the Kiev regime’s continued fight with Russia has declined "across every region in Ukraine", according to the poll. While in 2022 the number of respondents calling for a continuation of hostilities stood at 72%, in 2024 the figure dipped to 38%, per the research.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that Moscow remains open to resuming peace talks that were interrupted by the Kiev regime.He added that a possible peace deal should take into account Russia's interests in the security sphere, proceed from "new territorial realities," and, most importantly, eliminate “the root causes of the conflict, namely, "NATO's long-standing aggressive policy aimed at creating an anti-Russian bridgehead on Ukrainian territory while ignoring our country's security interests and trampling on the rights of Russian-speaking citizens."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/ukraine-starts-talking-of-peace-as-its-battlefield-strategy-crumbles-1119660092.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a233f63b23e79360d118f3d8561223f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peace talks between ukraine and russia, gallup poll, special military operation, kiev regime, respondents, territorial concessions
peace talks between ukraine and russia, gallup poll, special military operation, kiev regime, respondents, territorial concessions

Over Half of Ukrainians Want Peace Talks With Russia – Poll

14:20 GMT 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankDestroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo
Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia continues its special military operation because Ukrainian authorities are denying any possibility of peace talks.
52% of Ukrainians would like to see their country negotiate an end to the conflict as soon as possible, a latest poll conducted by the US multinational analytics and advisory company Gallup has shown.
It means the number of Ukrainians seeking early peace talks with Russia this year increased about two-fold compared to 2022 and 2023, when the figures were 22% and 27% of respondents, respectively, in line with the survey.

Additionally, 52% of respondents said Kiev should be open to making some territorial concessions in exchange for a peace deal.

Support for the Kiev regime’s continued fight with Russia has declined "across every region in Ukraine", according to the poll. While in 2022 the number of respondents calling for a continuation of hostilities stood at 72%, in 2024 the figure dipped to 38%, per the research.

Commenting on the survey, Gallup stressed that after more than two years of the "grinding conflict", Ukrainians are "increasingly weary" of the standoff.

Graves of Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
Analysis
Ukraine Starts Talking of Peace as Its Battlefield Strategy Crumbles
6 August, 19:07 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that Moscow remains open to resuming peace talks that were interrupted by the Kiev regime.
He added that a possible peace deal should take into account Russia's interests in the security sphere, proceed from "new territorial realities," and, most importantly, eliminate “the root causes of the conflict, namely, "NATO's long-standing aggressive policy aimed at creating an anti-Russian bridgehead on Ukrainian territory while ignoring our country's security interests and trampling on the rights of Russian-speaking citizens."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала