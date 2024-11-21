https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-half-of-ukrainians-want-peace-talks-with-russia--poll--1120953422.html

Over Half of Ukrainians Want Peace Talks With Russia – Poll

Over Half of Ukrainians Want Peace Talks With Russia – Poll

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russia continues its special military operation because Ukrainian authorities are denying any possibility of peace talks.

2024-11-21T14:20+0000

2024-11-21T14:20+0000

2024-11-21T14:20+0000

world

russia

ukraine

peace talks

vladimir putin

poll

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54f67d592e2f9f96eecd4b8b522a76a2.jpg

52% of Ukrainians would like to see their country negotiate an end to the conflict as soon as possible, a latest poll conducted by the US multinational analytics and advisory company Gallup has shown.It means the number of Ukrainians seeking early peace talks with Russia this year increased about two-fold compared to 2022 and 2023, when the figures were 22% and 27% of respondents, respectively, in line with the survey.Support for the Kiev regime’s continued fight with Russia has declined "across every region in Ukraine", according to the poll. While in 2022 the number of respondents calling for a continuation of hostilities stood at 72%, in 2024 the figure dipped to 38%, per the research.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that Moscow remains open to resuming peace talks that were interrupted by the Kiev regime.He added that a possible peace deal should take into account Russia's interests in the security sphere, proceed from "new territorial realities," and, most importantly, eliminate “the root causes of the conflict, namely, "NATO's long-standing aggressive policy aimed at creating an anti-Russian bridgehead on Ukrainian territory while ignoring our country's security interests and trampling on the rights of Russian-speaking citizens."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/ukraine-starts-talking-of-peace-as-its-battlefield-strategy-crumbles-1119660092.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

peace talks between ukraine and russia, gallup poll, special military operation, kiev regime, respondents, territorial concessions