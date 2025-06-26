https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/moldova-faces-economic-ruin-bankruptcy---ex-prime-minister-1122338933.html

Moldova Faces Economic Ruin, Bankruptcy - Ex-Prime Minister

Moldova can be considered bankrupt as a state since devastation is evident in all economic sectors, former Prime Minister of Moldova and leader of the Future of Moldova party Vasile Tarlev said on Thursday.

world

moldova

economy

crisis

bankruptcy

"The whole economy is in shambles, and only banks are making profits. Last year was the first year in all the years of Moldova's independence when the state budget received more revenue from customs services than from the real economic sector’s work. In the language of economists, this means only one thing, that the state is bankrupt," Tarlev told Moldova's Canal 5 broadcaster. Only commercial banks demonstrate "megaprofits," while agriculture suffers losses, industrial production declines and exports fall, the politician added. Moldova has been experiencing a wave of economic crisis for several years. In 2022, inflation in the country reached a record 30.2%. By the end of 2023, the situation was brought under control, and in December 2024, annual inflation was 7%. However, in 2025 following rising energy prices, the economy fell into crisis again.

moldova

