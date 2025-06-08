https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/moldovan-authorities-silence-media-to-not-hear-about-their-failures---ex-prime-minister-1122214892.html

Moldovan Authorities Silence Media to Not Hear About Their Failures - Ex-Prime Minister

Moldovan authorities are restricting mass media to avoid talking about their ineffective rule over the past four years, Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the country's opposition Liberal Democratic Party (PLDM) Vlad Filat has said.

The ruling party can no longer refer to struggling with the challenges left by past leaders, instead, the country's leadership has to demonstrate its results, Filat added. The parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13. Opposition lawmakers have been detained at the airport for visiting Russia, and criminal cases are piling up against critics. The ruling party is also pushing to ban protests around elections and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption." In Moldova, during 2023, 13 TV channels and dozens of websites were closed bypassing the court. The list of banned media in particular includes the sites of Sputnik radio, Komsomolskaya Pravda, TASS, Argumenty i Fakty, Interfax, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Regnum agency, Lenta.ru, "Pravda.ru". In addition, the websites of Moldovan TV channels Orizont TV, Prime TV, Primul, Publika TV, Canal 2, Canal 3 and others were blocked. Moldova also suspended the licenses of opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow views Chisinau's decision as an act of political censorship.

