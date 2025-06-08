https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/moldovan-authorities-silence-media-to-not-hear-about-their-failures---ex-prime-minister-1122214892.html
Moldovan Authorities Silence Media to Not Hear About Their Failures - Ex-Prime Minister
Moldovan Authorities Silence Media to Not Hear About Their Failures - Ex-Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Moldovan authorities are restricting mass media to avoid talking about their ineffective rule over the past four years, Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the country's opposition Liberal Democratic Party (PLDM) Vlad Filat has said.
2025-06-08T14:49+0000
2025-06-08T14:49+0000
2025-06-08T14:49+0000
world
moldova
vladimir filat
gagauzia
chisinau
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15630/44/156304474_0:283:3862:2455_1920x0_80_0_0_83bebd1dbb17ce45e68ed8e297db5bd2.jpg
The ruling party can no longer refer to struggling with the challenges left by past leaders, instead, the country's leadership has to demonstrate its results, Filat added. The parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13. Opposition lawmakers have been detained at the airport for visiting Russia, and criminal cases are piling up against critics. The ruling party is also pushing to ban protests around elections and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption." In Moldova, during 2023, 13 TV channels and dozens of websites were closed bypassing the court. The list of banned media in particular includes the sites of Sputnik radio, Komsomolskaya Pravda, TASS, Argumenty i Fakty, Interfax, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Regnum agency, Lenta.ru, "Pravda.ru". In addition, the websites of Moldovan TV channels Orizont TV, Prime TV, Primul, Publika TV, Canal 2, Canal 3 and others were blocked. Moldova also suspended the licenses of opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow views Chisinau's decision as an act of political censorship.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/moldovas-ex-prime-minister-accuses-current-government-of-aggressive-anti-church-campaign-1122174987.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/archbishop-markell-says-again-searched-at-airport-banned-from-leaving-moldova-for-turkiye-1122115771.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15630/44/156304474_106:0:3757:2738_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f3e655da0420536d3fc21f4c088d18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sandu regime, sandu dictatorship, sandu dictator
sandu regime, sandu dictatorship, sandu dictator
Moldovan Authorities Silence Media to Not Hear About Their Failures - Ex-Prime Minister
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan authorities are restricting mass media to avoid talking about their ineffective rule over the past four years, Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the country's opposition Liberal Democratic Party (PLDM) Vlad Filat has said.
"These people have been in power for four years now. Silencing the press, surrounding themselves with 'duty patriots,' labeling and stirring things up is not leadership. This is moral bankruptcy. If during four years they could bring neither results, nor calm, nor direction, then the only 'outcome' we can record is the disappointment of a society tired of lies and fear," Filat said on air of the N4 TV channel.
The ruling party can no longer refer to struggling with the challenges
left by past leaders, instead, the country's leadership has to demonstrate its results, Filat added.
"They no longer have the excuse of opposition, nor can they refer to a 'difficult legacy'. They have everything: institutions, partners, trust. What have they done about it? Talking. When you are in opposition, it is natural to criticize, but when you are in power, you must act," Filat also said.
The parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28.
Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13. Opposition lawmakers have been detained at the airport for visiting Russia, and criminal cases are piling up against critics. The ruling party is also pushing to ban protests around elections and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption."
In Moldova, during 2023, 13 TV channels and dozens of websites were closed bypassing the court. The list of banned media in particular includes the sites of Sputnik radio, Komsomolskaya Pravda, TASS, Argumenty i Fakty, Interfax, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Regnum agency, Lenta.ru, "Pravda.ru". In addition, the websites of Moldovan TV channels Orizont TV, Prime TV, Primul, Publika TV, Canal 2, Canal 3 and others were blocked.
Moldova also suspended the licenses of opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow views Chisinau's decision as an act of political censorship.