https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/moldovan-head-of-pobeda-national-committee-detained-again-at-chisinau-airport-1122259061.html

Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport

Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport

Sputnik International

The head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, Alexey Petrovich, has reported his detention at Chisinau Airport.

2025-06-16T07:42+0000

2025-06-16T07:42+0000

2025-06-16T07:42+0000

world

chisinau

moldova

europe

opposition

maia sandu

chisinau

gagauzia

european union (eu)

dissent

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122259405_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f88878a3219e691bcf763a632818d8bc.jpg

According to the activist, despite assurances from government spokesperson Daniel Voda that Moldova is a state governed by the rule of law, pressure against him continues. Following the additional screening by Border Police officers, he was also subjected to customs inspection and taken back from the waiting area for further checks.“It’s encouraging that both Border Police officers and Customs Service staff carry out their superiors’ idiotic orders without enthusiasm, showing sympathy and not supporting the abuse,” Petrovich noted.The Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures against any dissent in the country — under a fabricated pretext, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was arrested; lawmakers are being detained at Chisinau Airport for visiting Russia; and a number of opposition politicians are facing criminal charges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html

chisinau

moldova

gagauzia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldovan opposition, chisinau airport, kishinev, moldovan opposition activist arrested, pro-western sandu government, alexey petrovich, yevgenia gutsul