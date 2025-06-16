https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/moldovan-head-of-pobeda-national-committee-detained-again-at-chisinau-airport-1122259061.html
Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport
Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport
Sputnik International
The head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, Alexey Petrovich, has reported his detention at Chisinau Airport.
2025-06-16T07:42+0000
2025-06-16T07:42+0000
2025-06-16T07:42+0000
world
chisinau
moldova
europe
opposition
maia sandu
chisinau
gagauzia
european union (eu)
dissent
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122259405_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f88878a3219e691bcf763a632818d8bc.jpg
According to the activist, despite assurances from government spokesperson Daniel Voda that Moldova is a state governed by the rule of law, pressure against him continues. Following the additional screening by Border Police officers, he was also subjected to customs inspection and taken back from the waiting area for further checks.“It’s encouraging that both Border Police officers and Customs Service staff carry out their superiors’ idiotic orders without enthusiasm, showing sympathy and not supporting the abuse,” Petrovich noted.The Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures against any dissent in the country — under a fabricated pretext, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was arrested; lawmakers are being detained at Chisinau Airport for visiting Russia; and a number of opposition politicians are facing criminal charges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html
chisinau
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122259405_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_253559d255d26ca7f0594fa1cc81e533.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldovan opposition, chisinau airport, kishinev, moldovan opposition activist arrested, pro-western sandu government, alexey petrovich, yevgenia gutsul
moldovan opposition, chisinau airport, kishinev, moldovan opposition activist arrested, pro-western sandu government, alexey petrovich, yevgenia gutsul
Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport
The head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, Alexey Petrovich, has reported his detention at Chisinau Airport.
According to the activist, despite assurances from government spokesperson Daniel Voda that Moldova is a state governed by the rule of law
, pressure against him continues. Following the additional screening by Border Police officers, he was also subjected to customs inspection and taken back from the waiting area for further checks.
"Travel documents and foreign passport confiscated. Awaiting additional inspection," Petrovich wrote on his Telegram channel Soldier of Victory.
“It’s encouraging that both Border Police officers and Customs Service staff carry out their superiors’ idiotic orders without enthusiasm, showing sympathy and not supporting the abuse,” Petrovich noted.
The Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures
against any dissent in the country — under a fabricated pretext, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul
, was arrested; lawmakers are being detained at Chisinau Airport for visiting Russia; and a number of opposition politicians are facing criminal charges.