International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/moldovan-head-of-pobeda-national-committee-detained-again-at-chisinau-airport-1122259061.html
Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport
Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport
Sputnik International
The head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, Alexey Petrovich, has reported his detention at Chisinau Airport.
2025-06-16T07:42+0000
2025-06-16T07:42+0000
world
chisinau
moldova
europe
opposition
maia sandu
chisinau
gagauzia
european union (eu)
dissent
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122259405_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f88878a3219e691bcf763a632818d8bc.jpg
According to the activist, despite assurances from government spokesperson Daniel Voda that Moldova is a state governed by the rule of law, pressure against him continues. Following the additional screening by Border Police officers, he was also subjected to customs inspection and taken back from the waiting area for further checks.“It’s encouraging that both Border Police officers and Customs Service staff carry out their superiors’ idiotic orders without enthusiasm, showing sympathy and not supporting the abuse,” Petrovich noted.The Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures against any dissent in the country — under a fabricated pretext, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was arrested; lawmakers are being detained at Chisinau Airport for visiting Russia; and a number of opposition politicians are facing criminal charges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/sandus-pro-western-regime-forces-students-to-deny-moldovan-identity--1121976518.html
chisinau
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122259405_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_253559d255d26ca7f0594fa1cc81e533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan opposition, chisinau airport, kishinev, moldovan opposition activist arrested, pro-western sandu government, alexey petrovich, yevgenia gutsul
moldovan opposition, chisinau airport, kishinev, moldovan opposition activist arrested, pro-western sandu government, alexey petrovich, yevgenia gutsul

Moldovan Head of Pobeda National Committee Detained Again at Chisinau Airport

07:42 GMT 16.06.2025
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca / Go to the mediabankEvent in Moldova in honor of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the republic from fascist occupation
Event in Moldova in honor of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the republic from fascist occupation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2025
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, Alexey Petrovich, has reported his detention at Chisinau Airport.
According to the activist, despite assurances from government spokesperson Daniel Voda that Moldova is a state governed by the rule of law, pressure against him continues. Following the additional screening by Border Police officers, he was also subjected to customs inspection and taken back from the waiting area for further checks.

"Travel documents and foreign passport confiscated. Awaiting additional inspection," Petrovich wrote on his Telegram channel Soldier of Victory.

“It’s encouraging that both Border Police officers and Customs Service staff carry out their superiors’ idiotic orders without enthusiasm, showing sympathy and not supporting the abuse,” Petrovich noted.
The Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures against any dissent in the country — under a fabricated pretext, the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was arrested; lawmakers are being detained at Chisinau Airport for visiting Russia; and a number of opposition politicians are facing criminal charges.
A participant in an opposition rally in Chisinau wrapped in Moldova's national banner - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2025
World
Sandu’s Pro-Western Regime Forces Students to Deny Moldovan Identity
4 May, 06:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала