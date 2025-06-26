International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/more-russian-soldiers-return-in-latest-pow-swap-with-ukraine-1122342993.html
More Russian Soldiers Return in Latest PoW Swap With Ukraine
More Russian Soldiers Return in Latest PoW Swap With Ukraine
Sputnik International
A group of Russian servicemen has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2025-06-26T14:03+0000
2025-06-26T14:17+0000
russia
ukraine
kiev
russia
russian defense ministry
prisoner swap
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_0:56:3440:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_08f417a65cd6220ea09a70c69f7f4514.jpg
"On June 26 of this year, in accordance with Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over.The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry," the MoD added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-ukraine-hold-next-stage-of-prisoner-exchange-within-framework-of-istanbul-agreements-1122299014.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122342354_355:0:3086:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce50c197cb013a0a88815295dfd70033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
group of russian servicemen, russian soldiers, russian defense ministry
group of russian servicemen, russian soldiers, russian defense ministry

More Russian Soldiers Return in Latest PoW Swap With Ukraine

14:03 GMT 26.06.2025 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 26.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A group of Russian servicemen has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"On June 26 of this year, in accordance with Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.
In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over.
Russia, Ukraine Hold Next Stage of Prisoner Exchange on Friday - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Russia
Russia, Ukraine Hold Next Stage of Prisoner Exchange Within Framework of Istanbul Agreements
20 June, 11:21 GMT
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance.
"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry," the MoD added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала