More Russian Soldiers Return in Latest PoW Swap With Ukraine

A group of Russian servicemen has been returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On June 26 of this year, in accordance with Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian servicemen was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over.The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance."All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry," the MoD added.

