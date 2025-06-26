https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/nato-military-aid-to-kiev-in-2025-may-exceed-over-58bln---secretary-general-1122338123.html
NATO Military Aid to Kiev in 2025 May Exceed Over $58Bln - Secretary General
2025
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the total expenditure of the alliance countries on military support for Ukraine by the end of 2025 may exceed 50 billion euros ($58.2 billion).
"It's difficult for me to exactly predict, but you can safely assume that the trajectory in the first almost six months now, is really north of the trajectory last year. That also, by the end of the year, it will end up north of the over 50 billion, which was pledged in 2024. So I'm positive about that, optimistic, but I'm not going to make a concrete prediction," Rutte said following the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, when asked how much NATO countries will spend on military aid to Ukraine in 2025.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.