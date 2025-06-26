https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/spain-rejects-trade-talks-with-us-after-trumps-threat-to-pay-twice-as-much-1122339854.html

Spain Rejects Trade Talks With US After Trump’s Threat to ‘Pay Twice as Much’

The Spanish government will not hold separate talks with the United States on trade issues, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said amid threats from US President Donald Trump over the Spanish government's reluctance to participate in NATO's collective commitments to increase military spending.

"Trade relations between the United States and the European Union are conducted through US negotiations with the European Commission. We are part of a customs union of 27 countries," Cuerpo told the EFE news agency on Wednesday. Cuerpo noted that Madrid does not consider bilateral agreements that bypass the pan-European position. On June 19, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Madrid would not support the proposal to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2032. At the same time, Sanchez said that he would not want to interfere with the final declaration of the NATO summit and suggested leaving the 5% target as a voluntary guideline for countries that are ready or forced to achieve it.On Wednesday, the NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035. Later, Trump spoke harshly about Spain's refusal to increase its military spending. He pledged to make Spain "pay twice as much" when it comes to concluding trade agreements, accusing the Spanish government of reluctance to participate in the alliance's collective commitments.

