Kiev carried out more than 480 terrorist attacks on Russian border territories from January to May of 2025, which is almost twice as many as last year, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov said on Thursday.
"In the last year and a half, the intensity of terrorist attacks on border territories has grown multiple times. In 2024, 645 attacks were recorded here, 89 of which occurred in 2023. Just in the first five months of 2025, 481 attacks have already been recorded," Kokov told the Russian newspaper in an interview. Most of these attacks were carried out through shelling, drone strikes, and armed assaults by sabotage and terrorist groups, Kokov added. Kiev and its Western sponsors have never shied away from using terrorist methods to achieve their goals, but until recently they did not openly admit their involvement in terrorism, the official said.
