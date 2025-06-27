https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/crackdown-on-the-church-beginning-of-the-end-for-armenias-pashinyan-academic-1122352152.html

Crackdown on the Church ‘Beginning of the End’ for Armenia’s Pashinyan: Academic

The Armenian government's crackdown on the Church and opposition is intensifying, with an archbishop, deacons, and many opposition activists arrested this week. Sputnik spoke to a local academic to uncover what's happening in Armenia.

analysis

armenia

ukraine

church

orthodox

orthodox church

“When you go against the Church, against everything holy that the Armenian people have,” it cannot end well. “This is the beginning of the end for this government,” Alvrtsyan stressed, commenting on the events, which began with the detention of Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, and has now escalated to arrests of leading Church figures.“The Church plays a special role in our lives. This prime minister has declared himself prime minister only in the Republic of Armenia, and is afraid of the authority of the Church and the Catholicos” and priests in general, whose authority among the people is “very great,” Alvrtsyan explained.Pre-Election Posturing?A year from now, Armenians will go to the polls for elections.The scenario unfolding in Armenia today is not like the one that’s engulfed Ukraine, Alvrtsyan fears.

armenia

ukraine

News

