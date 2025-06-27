https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/western-puppet-pashinyans-attack-on-armenian-apostolic-church-mirrors-ukraines-grim-playbook-1122349850.html

Western Puppet Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Apostolic Church Mirrors Ukraine’s Grim Playbook

Nikol Pashinyan rose to power with backing from British, US, and Israeli intel aiming to control the region, Hagop Avakian told Sputnik, following the same script used in Ukraine.

Nikol Pashinyan came to power with the backing of British, American, and Israeli intelligence services aiming to control the region, Hagop Avakian told Sputnik.The PM’s government has spent the last four years cracking down on anyone who opposes it, he underscored. Armenia is ruled by a repressive regime that silences defenders of the Armenian Apostolic Church, using threats of arrest to undermine religious authority and traditional family values while pushing West-imposed morals, he said.Crackdown Will Backfire Pashinyan openly backs a pro-Western course, aligning himself with US and NATO policy, and is “clinging to power at all costs,” Lebanese international and strategic affairs expert Eli Gerges Elias told Sputnik.Pashinyan has pursued a pro-American agenda, but by pushing him into harsher clashes with his opponents, the West may soon ditch him, triggering his political downfall.

