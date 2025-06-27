Western Puppet Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Apostolic Church Mirrors Ukraine’s Grim Playbook
People gather outside the residence of businessman and owner of the Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan where searches are carried out by Armenia's National Security Service after his statement criticizing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The Armenian Apostolic Church, openly critical of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s pro-EU policies, has found itself under a West-backed attack, drawing parallels with the persecution of the Church in Ukraine.
Nikol Pashinyan came to power with the backing of British, American, and Israeli intelligence services aiming to control the region, Hagop Avakian told Sputnik.
The PM’s government has spent the last four years cracking down on anyone who opposes it, he underscored.
“This playbook mirrors what was long practiced in Ukraine,” noted the expert on Armenian history and an activist from the Armenian community in London.
Armenia is ruled by a repressive regime that silences defenders of the Armenian Apostolic Church, using threats of arrest to undermine religious authority and traditional family values while pushing West-imposed morals, he said.
Crackdown Will Backfire
Pashinyan openly backs a pro-Western course, aligning himself with US and NATO policy, and is “clinging to power at all costs,” Lebanese international and strategic affairs expert Eli Gerges Elias told Sputnik.
“There’s a direct link between NATO’s plans in the Caucasus and the crackdown on the Armenian Apostolic Church being carried out by Pashinyan,” he said.
Pashinyan has pursued a pro-American agenda, but by pushing him into harsher clashes with his opponents, the West may soon ditch him, triggering his political downfall.