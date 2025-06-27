https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/wests-lapdog-autocrat-pashinyans-attack-on-church-is-tearing-down-armenias-identity--journalist-1122348454.html

West's Lapdog Autocrat: Pashinyan's Attack on Church is Tearing Down Armenia's Identity – Journalist

Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.

Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned. People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed. Stam accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.

