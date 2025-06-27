https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/wests-lapdog-autocrat-pashinyans-attack-on-church-is-tearing-down-armenias-identity--journalist-1122348454.html
West’s Lapdog Autocrat: Pashinyan’s Attack on Church is Tearing Down Armenia’s Identity – Journalist
Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.
Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned. People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed. Stam accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling everything Armenians built after the USSR collapsed, says Lara Stam, French journalist of Armenian descent.
with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.
“Every Armenian feels a deep bond with their Church and its Catholicos. Compared to that legacy, Pashinyan is just a barking lapdog nipping at the heels of national identity,” the journalist said.
If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned.
People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed.
Stam accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.