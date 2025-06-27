International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/wests-lapdog-autocrat-pashinyans-attack-on-church-is-tearing-down-armenias-identity--journalist-1122348454.html
West’s Lapdog Autocrat: Pashinyan’s Attack on Church is Tearing Down Armenia’s Identity – Journalist
West’s Lapdog Autocrat: Pashinyan’s Attack on Church is Tearing Down Armenia’s Identity – Journalist
Sputnik International
Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.
2025-06-27T10:53+0000
2025-06-27T10:53+0000
analysis
armenia
church
ussr
nikol pashinyan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348276_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_2697ee6cc18481bcbbd97c59e888a65a.jpg
Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned. People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed. Stam accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/armenias-first-ombudsperson-slams-karapetyan-arrest-shameful-attack-on-church-1122343845.html
armenia
ussr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348276_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1d29129af8941c0429b13bbee1768f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
prime minister pashinyan is waging war on the armenian apostolic church, arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia
prime minister pashinyan is waging war on the armenian apostolic church, arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia

West’s Lapdog Autocrat: Pashinyan’s Attack on Church is Tearing Down Armenia’s Identity – Journalist

10:53 GMT 27.06.2025
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan / Go to the mediabankEtchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia.
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling everything Armenians built after the USSR collapsed, says Lara Stam, French journalist of Armenian descent.
Nikol Pashinyan is waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, with his crackdown attacking the very core of Armenian identity, French journalist Lara Stam told Sputnik.
“Every Armenian feels a deep bond with their Church and its Catholicos. Compared to that legacy, Pashinyan is just a barking lapdog nipping at the heels of national identity,” the journalist said.
If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned.
People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed.
Stam accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.
A view of Yerevan from the Mother Armenia monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
World
Armenia’s First Ombudsperson Slams Karapetyan Arrest, Shameful Attack On Church
Yesterday, 14:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала