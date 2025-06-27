https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/fight-between-police-priests-breaks-out-at-residence-of-catholicos-of-all-armenians-1122347583.html
Fight Between Police, Priests Breaks Out at Residence of Catholicos of All Armenians
Fight Between Police, Priests Breaks Out at Residence of Catholicos of All Armenians
Sputnik International
A fight between police and priests broke out at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday, prompting him to went out to the security forces.
2025-06-27T09:13+0000
2025-06-27T09:13+0000
2025-06-27T09:13+0000
world
armenia
armenian national security service
arrest
protests
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122347423_0:28:1078:634_1920x0_80_0_0_3d00ad06b8157e19076a6eff2cdefc75.jpg
Police surrounded the building of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Gyumri, and a criminal case has been opened against the head of this diocese, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, according to broadcast by the 168.am news portal. Archbishop Ajapakhyan whom Armenian National Security Service officers came to detain has expressed readiness to go with security forces. In the meantime, Catholicos Karekin II said that a meeting is being held at the residence regarding the detention of the archbishop and they will decide on further actions, adding that they will make every effort to ensure justice. Believers and priests have closed the gates and do not allow the archbishop and head of the Armenian Apostolic Church to go out to law enforcement officers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/globalist-blueprint-pashinyan-seeks-to-silence-church-as-armenia-becomes-nato-proxy--analyst-1122342087.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122347423_97:0:980:662_1920x0_80_0_0_3066e9c001e9844d4cb0991057a588f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
fight between police, priests breaks out, residence of catholicos of all armenians, karekin ii
fight between police, priests breaks out, residence of catholicos of all armenians, karekin ii
Fight Between Police, Priests Breaks Out at Residence of Catholicos of All Armenians
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A fight between police and priests broke out at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday, prompting him to went out to the security forces.
Police surrounded the building of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Gyumri, and a criminal case has been opened against the head of this diocese, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, according to broadcast by the 168.am news portal.
Archbishop Ajapakhyan whom Armenian National Security Service officers came to detain has expressed readiness to go with security forces.
"I have never hidden from anything. What is happening is lawlessness. I am not a threat to the country, the main threat is in the government. But since [security forces] have come here and are going to use force, I will go with them, accompanied by the clergy," the archbishop said.
In the meantime, Catholicos Karekin II said that a meeting is being held at the residence regarding the detention of the archbishop and they will decide on further actions, adding that they will make every effort to ensure justice.
Believers and priests have closed the gates and do not allow the archbishop and head of the Armenian Apostolic Church
to go out to law enforcement officers.