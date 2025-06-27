https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/fight-between-police-priests-breaks-out-at-residence-of-catholicos-of-all-armenians-1122347583.html

Fight Between Police, Priests Breaks Out at Residence of Catholicos of All Armenians

A fight between police and priests broke out at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday, prompting him to went out to the security forces.

Police surrounded the building of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Gyumri, and a criminal case has been opened against the head of this diocese, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, according to broadcast by the 168.am news portal. Archbishop Ajapakhyan whom Armenian National Security Service officers came to detain has expressed readiness to go with security forces. In the meantime, Catholicos Karekin II said that a meeting is being held at the residence regarding the detention of the archbishop and they will decide on further actions, adding that they will make every effort to ensure justice. Believers and priests have closed the gates and do not allow the archbishop and head of the Armenian Apostolic Church to go out to law enforcement officers.

