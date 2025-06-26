https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/globalist-blueprint-pashinyan-seeks-to-silence-church-as-armenia-becomes-nato-proxy--analyst-1122342087.html
Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst
Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst
Sputnik International
The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Moscow, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.
2025-06-26T12:08+0000
2025-06-26T12:08+0000
2025-06-26T12:08+0000
analysis
armenia
nikol pashinyan
russia
nato
south caucasus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341893_0:59:1128:694_1920x0_80_0_0_a8125605ffddff6c0c212ee68fe09556.jpg
The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Russia, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.The South Caucasus has always been a battleground for global powers, and now, under Pashinyan, American and NATO labs are conducting biological warfare research on Armenian soil, he said.Furthermore, US military exercises have been welcomed on Armenia's soil as part of a drastic geopolitical realignment. The church – one of the last standing moral authorities in the country – is refusing to stay silent on this betrayal of Armenia’s national identity and sovereignty. It was the church's response that triggered the crackdown by Armenia’s authorities, Kfoury said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/karapetyan-and-galstanyan-cases-reflect-political-pressure-on-armenia---writer-1122340449.html
armenia
russia
south caucasus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341893_63:0:1066:752_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b6576803506789f89a541cbb2ed024.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia,
arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia,
Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst
Western globalists installed Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister to wrench Armenia away from its historical alliance with Russia, says international affairs expert Iskandar Kfoury.
The arrest of Archbishop
Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Russia, Iskandar Kfoury
told Sputnik.
The South Caucasus has always been a battleground for global powers, and now, under Pashinyan, American and NATO labs are conducting biological warfare research
on Armenian soil, he said.
Furthermore, US military exercises have been welcomed on Armenia's soil as part of a drastic geopolitical realignment.
The church – one of the last standing moral authorities in the country – is refusing to stay silent on this betrayal of Armenia’s national identity and sovereignty.
It was the church's response that triggered the crackdown by Armenia’s authorities
, Kfoury said.