International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/globalist-blueprint-pashinyan-seeks-to-silence-church-as-armenia-becomes-nato-proxy--analyst-1122342087.html
Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst
Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst
Sputnik International
The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Moscow, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.
2025-06-26T12:08+0000
2025-06-26T12:08+0000
analysis
armenia
nikol pashinyan
russia
nato
south caucasus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341893_0:59:1128:694_1920x0_80_0_0_a8125605ffddff6c0c212ee68fe09556.jpg
The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Russia, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.The South Caucasus has always been a battleground for global powers, and now, under Pashinyan, American and NATO labs are conducting biological warfare research on Armenian soil, he said.Furthermore, US military exercises have been welcomed on Armenia's soil as part of a drastic geopolitical realignment. The church – one of the last standing moral authorities in the country – is refusing to stay silent on this betrayal of Armenia’s national identity and sovereignty. It was the church's response that triggered the crackdown by Armenia’s authorities, Kfoury said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/karapetyan-and-galstanyan-cases-reflect-political-pressure-on-armenia---writer-1122340449.html
armenia
russia
south caucasus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341893_63:0:1066:752_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b6576803506789f89a541cbb2ed024.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia,
arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia,

Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst

12:08 GMT 26.06.2025
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan / Go to the mediabankPrimate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.
Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Western globalists installed Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister to wrench Armenia away from its historical alliance with Russia, says international affairs expert Iskandar Kfoury.
The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Russia, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.
The South Caucasus has always been a battleground for global powers, and now, under Pashinyan, American and NATO labs are conducting biological warfare research on Armenian soil, he said.
Furthermore, US military exercises have been welcomed on Armenia's soil as part of a drastic geopolitical realignment.
The church – one of the last standing moral authorities in the country – is refusing to stay silent on this betrayal of Armenia’s national identity and sovereignty.
It was the church's response that triggered the crackdown by Armenia’s authorities, Kfoury said.
Police officers, Armenia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
World
Karapetyan and Galstanyan Cases Reflect Political Pressure on Armenia - Writer
11:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала