https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/globalist-blueprint-pashinyan-seeks-to-silence-church-as-armenia-becomes-nato-proxy--analyst-1122342087.html

Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst

Globalist Blueprint: Pashinyan Seeks to Silence Church as Armenia Becomes NATO Proxy – Analyst

Sputnik International

The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Moscow, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.

2025-06-26T12:08+0000

2025-06-26T12:08+0000

2025-06-26T12:08+0000

analysis

armenia

nikol pashinyan

russia

nato

south caucasus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1a/1122341893_0:59:1128:694_1920x0_80_0_0_a8125605ffddff6c0c212ee68fe09556.jpg

The arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is just the latest chapter in an effort to weaponize Armenia against its neighbors – especially Russia, Iskandar Kfoury told Sputnik.The South Caucasus has always been a battleground for global powers, and now, under Pashinyan, American and NATO labs are conducting biological warfare research on Armenian soil, he said.Furthermore, US military exercises have been welcomed on Armenia's soil as part of a drastic geopolitical realignment. The church – one of the last standing moral authorities in the country – is refusing to stay silent on this betrayal of Armenia’s national identity and sovereignty. It was the church's response that triggered the crackdown by Armenia’s authorities, Kfoury said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/karapetyan-and-galstanyan-cases-reflect-political-pressure-on-armenia---writer-1122340449.html

armenia

russia

south caucasus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

arrest of archbishop bagrat galstanyan, who is bagrat galstanyan, why was archbishop bagrat galstanyan, arrested, how west is weaponizing armenia against its russia,