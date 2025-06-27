https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/lukashenko-says-eaeu-set-to-actively-implement-free-trade-agreement-with-iran-1122349043.html
Lukashenko Says EAEU Set to Actively Implement Free Trade Agreement With Iran
Lukashenko Says EAEU Set to Actively Implement Free Trade Agreement With Iran
Sputnik International
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is set to actively implement the free trade area agreement with Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
2025-06-27T11:57+0000
2025-06-27T11:57+0000
2025-06-27T11:57+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
minsk
armenia
belarus
eaeu
iran
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348877_0:103:1967:1209_1920x0_80_0_0_c4eb663a4f3869d3133babee6fe7a1f7.jpg
"We are pleased with the entry into force this year of a full-scale agreement between the EAEU and Iran on free trade and are committed to its active implementation," Lukashenko said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and three observer states – Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in 2014. The main objective of the bloc is to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor among member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-calls-eaeu-one-of-independent-self-sufficient-centers-of-emerging-multipolar-world-1121274849.html
minsk
armenia
belarus
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348877_109:0:1857:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_53b49b292eec996372413ab459257672.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
free trade agreement with iran, eurasian economic union, belarusian president alexander lukashenko
free trade agreement with iran, eurasian economic union, belarusian president alexander lukashenko
Lukashenko Says EAEU Set to Actively Implement Free Trade Agreement With Iran
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is set to actively implement the free trade area agreement with Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"We are pleased with the entry into force this year of a full-scale agreement between the EAEU
and Iran on free trade and are committed to its active implementation," Lukashenko said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.
The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and three observer states – Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in 2014. The main objective of the bloc is to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor among member states.
26 December 2024, 10:51 GMT