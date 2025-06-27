Lukashenko Says EAEU Set to Actively Implement Free Trade Agreement With Iran

International
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is set to actively implement the free trade area agreement with Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"We are pleased with the entry into force this year of a full-scale agreement between the EAEU and Iran on free trade and are committed to its active implementation," Lukashenko said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and three observer states – Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in 2014. The main objective of the bloc is to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor among member states.
11:57 GMT 27.06.2025
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is set to actively implement the free trade area agreement with Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"We are pleased with the entry into force this year of a full-scale agreement between the EAEU and Iran on free trade and are committed to its active implementation," Lukashenko said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk.
The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, and three observer states – Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in 2014. The main objective of the bloc is to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor among member states.
