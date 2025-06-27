https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/medinsky-offers-nato-chief-history-lesson-on-malorossiya-1122346686.html
Medinsky Offers NATO Chief History Lesson on Malorossiya
"If needed, Mark and I can discuss Malorossiya’s history. I’m sure he’ll learn much – just as he might teach me about Dutch merchants colonizing Indonesia," the Russian presidential aide said.
He also proposed sending Mark Rutte a sixth-grade Russian history textbook. However, according to him, Rutte is unlikely to appreciate the gift. ️Medinsky previously stated that Crimea’s 1954 transfer to Ukraine was a Soviet political maneuver by Nikita Khrushchev to secure the support of Ukrainian leaders in the party to retain power.
"If needed, Mark and I can discuss Malorossiya’s history. I’m sure he’ll learn much – just as he might teach me about Dutch merchants colonizing Indonesia," the Russian presidential aide said.
He also proposed sending Mark Rutte a sixth-grade Russian history textbook. However, according to him, Rutte is unlikely to appreciate the gift.
️Medinsky
previously stated that Crimea’s 1954 transfer to Ukraine was a Soviet political maneuver by Nikita Khrushchev to secure the support of Ukrainian leaders in the party to retain power.