MI6’s New Female Chief’s Grandfather Was Nazi ‘Butcher’
Britain’s newly appointed MI6 chief, Blaise Metreweli, comes with an explosive skeleton in the family closet, according to the Daily Mail.
Archival German records reveal her grandfather, Constantine Dobrowolski, was a Nazi collaborator so brutal he earned the nickname “The Butcher.” Serving as a spy and enforcer during Hitler’s occupation of Ukraine, Dobrowolski boasted of helping exterminate Jews and executing hundreds of Ukrainian resistance fighters. Reports even claim he looted the corpses of Holocaust victims. Metreweli never knew her grandfather, but his monstrous legacy now trails her into the heart of British intelligence.
