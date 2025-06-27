https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-staff-comes-under-drone-attack-by-ukrainian-armed-forces-1122347842.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Staff Comes Under Drone Attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack a group of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant employees in the area where work was being carried out on hydraulic structures, the plant said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a group of employees of the Zaporozhye NPP. Today, in the area of ​​work on the hydraulic structures of the Zaporozhye NPP, the enemy carried out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The distance to the units is about 350 meters [1,148 feet] to 400 meters. As a result of the attack, an official vehicle located at the work site was damaged," the plant wrote on Telegram. The employees took cover in time and were not injured, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said, adding that the attack is a terrorist act that poses a threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant. An assessment of the damage caused and an analysis of the circumstances of the incident is currently underway, the plant said, adding that it continues to operate with all precautions taken and the safety of the plant operation is ensured.The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant administration will inform the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) experts at the plant about the attack by a Ukrainian drone on the nuclear power plant employees, Yevgeniya Yashina, the plant's director of communications, told Sputnik.

