Zelensky to Lose His Power Without NATO Support - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
Volodymyr Zelensky's power will not be able to last without the support of NATO, for whose interests he is fighting, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.
"Ukraine was made an anti-Russia with Western money, and now it is not fighting for its own interests, which Zelenskyy is incredibly proud of. The uncompromising stance of the drug lord in negotiations is based on the fact that he promotes not the interests of Ukraine, but the interests of NATO, and receives the support of the alliance. It is this support that keeps Zelenskyy in power, otherwise he will not be able to hang on," Medvedchuk said in his article published by the smotrim.ru news website.
Zelensky became a hero of NATO
and a defender of civilization through the blood of the Ukrainian people, while getting a conflict that took hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives, left hundreds of thousands crippled, and turned millions into refugees, Medvedchuk added.
"This is precisely what [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz is striving for today. Pushing aside [French President Emmanuel] Macron, Merz wants to put Germans under arms, as Zelensky did, meanwhile the example of Ukraine, which has been virtually destroyed and turned into a concentration camp, does not deter him at all," the politician said.
Ultimately, both Merz and Zelensky "took the bait" of the US, Medvedchuk said.
On March 19, the European Commission presented its new defense strategy ReArm Europe, which provides for the use of about 800 billion euros ($937 billion) to strengthen the defense of the EU countries and pump Ukraine with weapons.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and involve NATO countries in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.