Armenian Apostolic Church Calls for Immediate Release of Archbishop Ajapahyan

The Armenian Apostolic Church called on the judiciary on Saturday to release Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian from jail immediately.

2025-06-28T14:05+0000

"The court's decision, made under political pressure, is unjustified and illegal. The steps taken against Archbishop Mikael are nothing more than political persecution and personal revenge of a man who considers himself a Christian and follower of the Armenian Church... We call on the judiciary and competent authorities to act within the law and immediately release Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian," the Church said in a statement. The Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemned the archbishop's arrest, noting that it was continuation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's anti-church policies, as well as his rhetoric of hatred against the clergy.Earlier in the day, a Yerevan court arrested Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian for two months. Ajapahian's lawyer Ara Zohrabyan said that the ruling was groundless and would be challenged. Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan has been detained in Armenia on charges of calling for the overthrow of the government. The Armenian National Security Service arrived at the Holy Etchmiadzin residence to arrest Ajapahyan on Friday morning, but was met with resistance from clergy and congregants. The archbishop later agreed to appear at the Investigative Committee in Yerevan. Authorities accuse the archbishop of attempting to overthrow the government, a charge Ajapahyan calls fabricated. Relations between the Armenian authorities and the church have deteriorated since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the church using vulgar language. He later proposed changes to the election process of the Catholicos of All Armenians to give the state a greater role. The arrest of Samvel Karapetyan, a businessman who defended the Church, has sparked anger among many in the diaspora, who view it as political persecution.

